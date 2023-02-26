3 Hungarians killed after car, bus collide on Austrian pass

BERLIN (AP) — Three Hungarians have died after the car they were in collided with a bus on a snowy Alpine pass in Austria.

Police said Saturday that the 25-year-old driver appeared to have lost control of his car on the snow-covered road near Leogang, in central Austria.

His passengers, aged 29 and 36, died at the scene, while the driver succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

An alcohol test on the 51-year-old driver of the bus, who suffered unspecified injuries in the crash, was negative, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.