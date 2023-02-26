Cloudy
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

3 Hungarians killed after car, bus collide on Austrian pass

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — Three Hungarians have died after the car they were in collided with a bus on a snowy Alpine pass in Austria.

Police said Saturday that the 25-year-old driver appeared to have lost control of his car on the snow-covered road near Leogang, in central Austria.

His passengers, aged 29 and 36, died at the scene, while the driver succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

An alcohol test on the 51-year-old driver of the bus, who suffered unspecified injuries in the crash, was negative, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 