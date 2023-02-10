Clear
39.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Polish bus comes off German highway and overturns; 35 hurt

Sponsored by:
By AP News
A bus belonging to a tour company from Poland is lying on its roof after an accident on the A2 near Bornstedt, Germany, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Thomas Schulz/dpa via AP)

Polish bus comes off German highway and overturns; 35 hurt

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — A bus traveling from Poland to Belgium came off a highway in eastern Germany on Friday and overturned, injuring 35 people, six of them seriously, officials said.

The accident happened on the A2 highway near Magdeburg, west of Berlin, in the early hours of the morning. Police said there were 54 people on board, aged between about 10 and 60, German news agency dpa reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the bus came off the highway, skidded and ended up on its roof next to a roadside ditch.

The bus was owned by Polish tour operator Sindbad. The company’s deputy CEO, Bogdan Kurys, said the vehicle was on a regular trip between Warsaw and Belgium, with two drivers on board, according to Polish state news agency PAP.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 