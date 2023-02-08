Clear
Italy’s Bassino beats Shiffrin to gold in super-G at worlds

By AP News

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Marta Bassino has won the women’s super-G to give Italy its second gold medal at the Alpine skiing world championships and Mikaela Shiffrin took silver. Shiffrin led Bassino by three-tenths of a second at the second split but couldn’t match the Italian’s pace in the last part of the Roc de Fer course and finished 0.11 seconds behind. Cornelia Huetter of Austria and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway both came 0.33 behind to share the bronze medal. The result came two days after Shiffrin was heading for a possible medal in the combined event before straddling the third-to-last gate in the slalom portion.

