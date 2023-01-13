Cloudy
56.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

France: Girl, 3, dead after being found in washing machine

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PARIS (AP) — Paris authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who was found in the washing machine of her family’s apartment, prosecutors said.

An investigation was opened Friday into the cause of death after the child was discovered in northeast Paris on Thursday night, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. A special unit for the protection of minors is leading the probe.

The prosecutor’s office did not provide further details, or confirm a report in the daily Le Parisien newspaper that she was found alive in the washing machine by her father and another family member and died in emergency care an hour later.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Weather Alert