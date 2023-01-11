Cloudy
Teen held in German teacher’s death had ‘problems at school’

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — A 17-year-old suspected of killing one of his teachers at a vocational school in Germany is said to have had “problems at school” and been suspended for the day hours before the stabbing took place, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials say the boy apparently sought out the teacher when she was alone in a classroom at the school in Ibbenbueren, in northwestern Germany, on Tuesday afternoon and fatally wounded the 55-year-old with a knife. He then called the police emergency number and was arrested.

Witnesses pointed to long-running problems and said that “recurring conflicts with teachers” led to the school principal giving the student a one-day suspension on Tuesday morning, police and prosecutors said in a statement.

The teenager hasn’t yet given any information on what happened and the motive remains unclear, authorities said.

