Student, 17, suspected of killing teacher at German school

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — A 17-year-old boy is suspected of killing a teacher at a vocational school in northwestern Germany on Tuesday, authorities said.

The youth apparently sought out his teacher at the school building in Ibbenbueren, near the Dutch border, on Tuesday afternoon. She was alone in a classroom at the time.

The student is suspected of fatally injuring the 55-year-old with a knife, prosecutors and police said in a joint statement. He then called the police emergency number and was arrested without offering resistance.

The statement said that the investigation is “at the very beginning.” There was no immediate word on any possible motive.

