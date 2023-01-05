Light Rain
Germany to supply APCs, Patriot battery to Ukraine

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will supply Ukraine with armored personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery, the government said Thursday.

The announcement came in a government statement after Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Germany’s decision to supply Marder armored personnel carriers comes after France said it will soon hold talks with Ukraine to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles. France’s presidency says that will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military.

The German government didn’t specify how many Marder APCs will be supplied or when.

It noted that the U.S. last month announced that it would give a Patriot air defense missile battery to Ukraine and said that “Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine.”

