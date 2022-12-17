Clear
Migrant infant found dead on arrival to Greek island

By AP News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An infant was found dead upon arriving to a Greek island on a boat carrying 34 other migrants, authorities announced Saturday.

The coast guard said in a statement that a patrol vessel found the boat early Friday on a rocky shore near the town of Plomari on the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.

An ambulance arrived on the scene soon after, but a doctor merely confirmed the infant’s death.

Authorities were investigating, and an autopsy was pending. The coast guard did not say where the migrants were from.

Migrants make boat voyages year-round from Turkey to Greece and even as far as Italy.

