Clear
34 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UK sends helicopters to small boat in distress in Channel

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.

Britain’s coastguard is coordinating a rescue operation involving the navy, border officers, and Kent police. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has also dispatched boats.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said they sent help at about 3:40 a.m. local time to help the coastguard.

Thousands of migrants have been using small boats in hopes of crossing the Channel to claim asylum in the U.K. Britain’s government has been under pressure to curb the number of migrants.

A record 44,000 people who made the dangerous journey across the busy waterway on small boats and made it to the U.K. this year.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 