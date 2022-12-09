Cloudy
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
A resident wounded after a Russian attack lies inside an ambulance before being taken to a hospital in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer’s World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo’s Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid Photographer Bernat Armangue.

By The Associated Press

