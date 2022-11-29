Clear
34.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities have ordered school closures following a magnitude 4.8 earthquake that struck an area in southern Greece where seismic activity is rare.

The quake, east of the island of Evia, occurred at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, 58 kilometers (36 miles) northeast of Athens and was felt in the Greek capital, but caused no injuries and only minor damage to homes near the offshore epicenter, civil protection authorities said.

The one-day school closures were in effect in the south of the island.

Earthquakes are common in Greece and neighboring Turkey, but not off the eastern coast of Evia.

“We have no data on fault lines in that area,” Efthymios Lekkas, a professor of applied geology and disaster management at the University of Athens, told state-run television.

“We have been following the pattern of seismic activity that occurred before and after that event, with the second most powerful shock recorded at magnitude 4.4.”

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 