Mostly Cloudy
39.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Cypriot soldiers carry the body of the late head of Cyprus' Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos II during his funeral ceremony at Saint Barnabas Cathedral, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Photo Icon View Photo

Nov. 11-Nov. 17, 2022

From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Italian photographer Alessandra Tarantino.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 