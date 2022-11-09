Cloudy
Swedish reactor unexpectedly shuts down after turbine fault

By AP News

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern Sweden shut down unexpectedly on Wednesday after suffering a fault on its turbine, Swedish broadcaster SVT said.

“Oskarshamn’s reactor 3 is disconnected from the power grid due to a turbine shutdown. Troubleshooting is in progress,” plant spokesperson Désirée Liljevall told SVT.

Sweden, a country of about 10 million, has six active reactors at three plants: three at the Forsmark plant north of Stockholm, two at Ringhals and the one at Oskarshamn.

Oskarshamn initially had three reactors but two were permanently shut down. It normally has an output of 1,400 megawatts.

