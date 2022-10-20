Clear
German court: Driving SUV alone doesn’t justify higher fine

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany ruled Thursday that driving an SUV isn’t itself a reason for imposing higher fines for traffic infractions.

The Frankfurt regional court’s decision overturns a lower court’s ruling against a driver who ran a red light, which could have set a precedent for similar cases.

The lower court verdict in June argued that the shape of the SUV, with its high, box-like hood, meant the driving infraction posed a greater risk to pedestrians than if the defendant had driven a smaller car.

The driver’s appeal didn’t change the sentence though. The higher court ruled that the defendant’s previous driving convictions justified ordering him to pay 350 euros ($343) — almost twice the regular fine — and imposing a one-month ban on him.

