Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Hamdi Yusuf, a malnourished child, is held by her mother in Dollow, Somalia on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. She was little more than bones and skin when her mother found her unconscious, two months after arriving in the camps and living on scraps of food offered by neighbors. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Photo Icon View Photo

SEPT. 30 – OCT. 6, 2022

The Ukrainian army continues its advance, retaking Russian-occupied territories like the city of Lyman.

In Somalia, displaced Somalis fleeing from drought, battle now with undernourishment at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow.

From the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Medicine to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo, awarded for his discoveries on human evolution, to the annual conference of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Luca Bruno.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 