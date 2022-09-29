Clear
58.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Germany to spend billions to tackle high energy prices

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE --German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The German leader has tested positive for the coronavirus. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told dpa that Scholz has mild symptoms and immediately entered isolation. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn,file)

Germany to spend billions to tackle high energy prices

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — Germany plans to spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) helping consumers and businesses cope with surging energy prices.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government is reactivating an economic stabilizing fund previously used during the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Scholz said Russia’s decision to cut natural gas to Europe and the recent leaks on two pipelines showed further Russian energy supplies couldn’t be expected in the near future.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner insisted that the fund would not entail further regular borrowing, saying Germany is “expressly not following Great Britain’s path.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 