AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London as a double rainbow appears in the sky, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

SEPT. 2-8, 2022

From the breaking news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain and the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev in Russia to the first game week of Champions League action in Austria and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in Paris.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

