Clear
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 killed after train collides with vehicle in Hungary

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A train collided with a vehicle on a railroad crossing in southern Hungary early Monday, killing five people.

Police said the accident occurred at a dirt road crossing around 6:45 a.m. near the village of Kunfeherto. The driver of the vehicle and all four passengers died at the scene.

Passengers on the train were not injured but the train’s driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a police statement.

There was no gate or electric signal at the rural railroad crossing, Hungary’s state railway company said, adding that the affected section of the railway line has been closed to train traffic.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 