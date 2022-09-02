Clear
Man dies following attack at gay pride event in Germany

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — A 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, prosecutors in Germany said Friday.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, had come to the aid of other participants in the Aug. 27 event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.

Authorities said the suspect in the attack fled with another person and has not yet been apprehended.

Police have issued a description of the men and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

