By AP News
Migrants swim next to their overturned wooden boat during a rescue operation by Spanish NGO Open Arms at south of the Italian Lampedusa island at the Mediterranean sea, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Forty migrants from Eritrea and Sudan, two children and one woman, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members and Italian coast guard after their boat overturned and started to sink. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

August 4 – 11, 2022

From the opening of the European Championships in Munich to the victory of Real Madrid’s fifth UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, to the funerals of civilian bodies exhumed from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine, to the rescued migrants at the sea near Lampedusa and the presidential election in Kenya, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Athens chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

