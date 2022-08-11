Roller coaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Clear
By AP News
A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to the 'Legoland' amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. At least 34 people were injured in the accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Guenzburg, two of them seriously. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Two roller coaster trains crashed into each other Thursday at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely, German media reported.

One roller coaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

It was not immediately clear how the crash could happen. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon roller coaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.

Last week, a woman died in another roller coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany. The 57-year-old woman fell out of the roller coaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not been identified yet.

