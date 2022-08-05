Cloudy
80.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Norwegian cruise ship runs aground; no passengers on board

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norwegian cruise ship operator Hurtigruten says one of its ships has run aground in a fjord off the Nordic country’s west coast.

Hurtigruten said the MS Richard With cruise ship was not in ordinary service and there were no passengers on board when the incident happened Friday near the mouth of the Sogne Fjord, Norway’s longest and deepest fjord.

“No one was injured in the incident and there is no danger to the crew on board,” the company said in a statement.

“The ship is stable and towing assistance has been called. The engine and propulsion system are working and the captain is in control of the situation,” the company said.

Hurtigruten operates popular cruises along Norway’s scenic coastline.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 