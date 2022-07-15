Clear
EU takes Hungary to highest court over LGBT laws

By AP News

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive on Friday decided to take Hungary to the EU’s highest court over a restrictive law on LGBT issues.

The EU had already tried for a year to make Hungary change a law that bans content portraying or promoting homosexuality. The European Commission said it “discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“The Commission considers that the law violates the internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals (in particular LGBTIQ people) as well as — with regard to those fundamental rights — the EU values,” the statement said.

