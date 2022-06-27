Germany’s Lufthansa to return some A380s to service

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Lufthansa said Monday that it plans to put some of its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets back into service next year after mothballing the aircraft at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lufthansa said it is currently assessing how many A380s will be reactivated and where they will fly. It expects to use them again from summer 2023, and said the decision was made “in response to the steep rise in customer demand and the delayed delivery of ordered aircraft.”

The airline announced in September 2020 that it was taking its A380s out of service as demand for air travel remained stubbornly low.

The company said Monday that six of its 14 A380s, which are parked in Spain and France for “deep storage,” have been sold and the other eight remain part of its fleet “for the time being.”

Lufthansa said it expects “a much more reliable air transport system worldwide” next summer.