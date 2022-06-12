Mostly Cloudy
Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Leclerc engine failure

By AP News
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Max Verstappen has extended his Formula One championship lead with victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine failure. Leclerc looked on course to challenge for the win but the Monaco driver’s car started spewing smoke on lap 20 of 51 and he had to pull into the pits. It was his second retirement in three races. Verstappen had overtaken teammate Sergio Pérez shortly before and cruised to his fifth win of the season.

