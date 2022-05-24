Clear
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Several injured in train, bus collision in southern Germany

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Firefighters extinguish a fire in a bus that collided with a train in Blaustein near Ulm, Germany, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Several people were injured when a bus collided with a train at a railroad crossing in southern Germany. (Dennis Straub/dpa via AP)

Several injured in train, bus collision in southern Germany

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — A train collided with a bus and derailed at a railroad crossing in southern Germany on Tuesday, police said. Several people were injured.

The train struck the bus, which was carrying no passengers, at Blaustein, near the city of Ulm, German news agency dpa reported.

The bus driver was thrown from the vehicle and severely injured. The driver and several passengers on the train were also injured. The bus caught fire and was left entirely burned out.

Police said that there had initially been a motorcycle accident near to the scene, and emergency services and a rescue helicopter were on the scene. Traffic was backed up as a result.

The bus was stopped on the tracks when the gates were lowered, they said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 