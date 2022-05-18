Mostly Clear
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Car drives into 14 cyclists in Poland; 1 dead, several hurt

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The driver of a car slammed into a group of 14 cyclists in a village south of Warsaw Wednesday, leaving one person dead and several others seriously injured, Polish media reported, citing rescue officials. The driver fled.

Police were searching for the driver of the car, Łukasz Darmofalski, an official with firefighters, told the private broadcaster TVN24

Officials did not immediately provide details or an explanation of the incident which occurred in Przypki, a village about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Warsaw.

Ambulances and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene and unsuccessful efforts were made to resuscitate the person who died. At least three people suffered serious injuries.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 