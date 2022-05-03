Clear
64.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

German authorities probing man’s death during police check

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE --Forensics work at the scene where a man died after being stopped by police in Mannheim, Germany, Monday, May 2, 2022. Authorities in Germany are probing the death of a 47-year-old man who collapsed Monday during a police check in the city of Mannheim, prompting allegations of police violence after a video surfaced allegedly showing him being beaten by officers while lying on the ground. (Ren' Priebe/PR-Video/dpa via AP,file)

German authorities probing man’s death during police check

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany are probing the death of a man who collapsed Monday during a police check in the city of Mannheim, drawing allegations of police violence after a video surfaced allegedly showing him being beaten by officers while lying on the ground.

Gokay Akbulut, a federal lawmaker who represents Mannheim, called Tuesday for a thorough investigation of the case, saying it demonstrated the need for an independent complaints procedure.

Police in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said officers were alerted by a doctor at Mannheim’s Central Institute of Mental Health that a patient required help.

The 47-year-old man resisted officers, prompting them to “exert immediate force” whereupon he collapsed and had to be resuscitated, state police said. The man later died in hospital.

A short video posted on social media shows a police officer hitting the head of a man lying on the ground.

Lawmaker Akbulut called for demonstrations “to keep up the pressure so there is a full investigation” and said it was important for police to be properly trained in how to deal with people who have mental health problems.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 