Lebanese army recovers 8 bodies from capsized migrant boat

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army Sunday recovered the bodies of eight migrants whose boat carrying at least 56 people capsized the night before, raising the death toll to nine, state media reported.

The National News Agency said the eight bodies were found near a small island off the coast of the northern city of Tripoli.

The Lebanese army announced earlier that 47 people were rescued and the body of a young girl was recovered. It said high waves submerged the boat, which was carrying more people than it could hold.

The army said several of the rescued were treated on the spot while others were taken to nearby hospitals. One person was detained on suspicion of being a smuggler who sent the migrants, the army said.

Search operations began Saturday night after the boat, apparently heading to Europe, capsized shortly after leaving the coastal Lebanese town of Qalamoun.

Transportation Minister Ali Hamieh on Sunday morning confirmed to the local Al-Jadeed TV station that eight more bodies were recovered.

For many years Lebanon was a country that took in refugees, but since the country’s economic meltdown began in October 2019, hundreds of people have left on boats hoping for a better life in Europe.

Migrants from Lebanon pay thousands of dollars to smugglers to take them to Europe hoping for a better life. Hundreds have made it to European countries, while dozens of others have been stopped and forced to return home by the Lebanese navy. Several people have lost their lives on the way to Europe over the past three years.