Partly Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

EU approves Bulgaria’s post-pandemic recovery fund plan

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Brussels has given the green light to Bulgaria’s European Union-funded recovery and sustainability plan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Sofia on Thursday.

The Balkan country is among the last EU members to get formal approval for its plan under the bloc’s €800 billion post-pandemic rescue fund, due to months of political turmoil and several inconclusive elections.

Von der Leyen said Thursday’s approval marks “an important milestone towards the disbursement … of 6.3 billion euros (US$6.9 billion) over the next years.”

Von der Leyen called Bulgaria’s plan “outstanding” as almost 60% of its total resources support green transition, and it is aimed at diversifying energy supplies so that Bulgaria will cease to be dependent on Russian coal, gas and oil, and diversify towards other suppliers.

She also outlined the plan’s goals in digital transition, healthcare, and the judiciary as a step to intensify the fight against corruption.

The Commission’s positive assessment clears the way for the Council of the EU to approve the funding within the next four weeks.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 