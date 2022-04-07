Malaysia searches for 4 Europeans lost during dive training

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities were searching on Thursday for four Europeans including two teenagers who disappeared during diving training off a southern island.

The divers are a 46-year-old British man, a 14-year-old British boy, an 18-year-old French woman and a 35-year-old woman from Norway.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said the four went missing while diving at an island 9 nautical miles (16.5 kilometers) off the coastal town of Mersing in southern Johor state.

The search began immediately Wednesday afternoon before being halted for the night due to poor visibility. The search resumed early Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

Malaysia reopened its borders to foreigners on April 1 after they were closed more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The immigration department said more than 55,000 foreigners entered Malaysia in the first four days since the border opened.