Cloudy
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Oil prices surge $5 per barrel despite release of supplies

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - A pumping unit sucks oil from the ground near Greensburg, Kan. on March 6, 2012. The International Energy Agency says all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IEA board made the decision Tuesday, march 1, 2022 at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Oil prices surge $5 per barrel despite release of supplies

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIJING (AP) — Oil prices surged another $5 per barrel on Wednesday after an agreement by the United States and other major governments to release supplies from strategic stockpiles failed to calm market anxiety over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $5.24 per barrel to $108.60 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international price standard, gained $5.43 to $110.40 per barrel in London.

The 31 members of the International Energy Agency, the club of major oil consumers, agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of crude from stockpiles in hopes of calming markets.

That failed to calm concern about disruption in supplies from Russia, the second-biggest exporter behind Saudi Arabia.

“Markets dismissed the notion that 60 million barrels of strategic reserves released will be consequential to the risks of Russian supply jeopardized,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report. “Russia pumps more than that in just six days.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 