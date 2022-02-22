Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armed police gathered Tuesday evening outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam amid reports that an armed assailant in the store is holding a hostage there.

Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control.”

Images and films on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else.

Local broadcaster AT5 suggested that the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery. AT5 said witnesses reported hearing shots fired.

Police said they were releasing little information about “the situation in the Apple Store on the Leidseplein so as not to disturb our investigation and our deployment there.”

A spokesman for Apple in the Netherlands could not be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Further details were not immediately available.