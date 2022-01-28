Cloudy
62.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Report: Germany has expelled Russian linked to spying case

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — German weekly Der Spiegel reported Friday that the government has expelled a Russian diplomat after he was linked to an espionage case in Germany.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that a member of staff at Russia’s consulate in Munich was declared persona non grata last summer and told to leave the country. It had not previously announced the expulsion and didn’t provide any further details about the case.

Der Spiegel cited unnamed sources close to the investigation saying the man had been accredited as a diplomat but was in fact an agent for Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency.

He was identified as part of an investigation into Ilnur N., a Russian researcher at a university in Bavaria suspected of passing information on European rockets to Russian intelligence, Spiegel reported.

Ilnur N. was charged with espionage earlier this week.

Germany has identified several suspected Russian spies on its territory in recent times.

Last February, a German man was charged with espionage for allegedly passing information on properties used by the German parliament to Russian military intelligence.

In August, Germany arrested a British citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia while working at Britain’s Embassy in Berlin.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert