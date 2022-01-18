Czech, Polish ministers hope to resolve lignite mine dispute

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The environment ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic met for another round of talks Tuesday in hopes of ending a stalemate over a Polish lignite mine that the Czech government says is harmful to its citizens who live near the border between the two countries.

Czech Environment Minister Anna Hubackova and her Polish counterpart, Anna Moskwa, have suggested an agreement on the Turow mine, in Poland’s southwestern tip, was near. A news conference was planned after their talks in Warsaw.

“We hope that this meeting will bring a breakthrough and an agreement will be possible,” Polish Deputy Climate and Environment Minister Ireneusz Zyska said on Twitter.

In September, a top European Union court fined Poland 500,000 euros for each day the mine continues to operate. Poland is refusing to pay the fine and says it cannot close the mine, which supplies a power plant that generates over 7% of the nation’s energy.

The Czech government brought the case to the European Court of Justice, arguing that Poland has ignored its protests and the mine is draining water from Czech villages and causing other environmental harm.

Warsaw hopes an agreement with Prague will end the court case and the fine.