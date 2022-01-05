Clear
46 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Poland’s president tests positive for COVID for 2nd time

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda talks for the media during a news conference with North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski at the presidential office in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. An aide says Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time but has no serious symptoms. The aide said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 on Twitter that Duda was under medical observation but feels well. He says the 49-year-old president has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster shot last month.. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, File)

Poland’s president tests positive for COVID for 2nd time

Photo Icon View Photo

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for COVID-19 but has no serious symptoms, an aide said Wednesday.

The aide, Pawel Szrot, said on Twitter that Duda was under medical observation but feels well.

Duda, 49, has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster shot last month, Szrot said. The president got tested this week because of cases among employees in his office.

Duda previously tested positive in October 2020 and was reported at the time not to have experienced significant illness.

Poland on Wednesday reported over 17,000 new cases and more than 630 additional deaths related to COVID-19. The country, which has a population of 38 million, has registered over 4 million cases and almost 99,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 