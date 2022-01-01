Clear
28.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

NYE’s fireworks kill men in Germany, Austria

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Spectators at the boulevard Unter den Linden watch fireworks as they celebrate the New Year near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Large-scale New Year celebrations are prohibited in Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

NYE’s fireworks kill men in Germany, Austria

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — Exploding fireworks killed two men on New Year’s Eve, one in Germany and the other in Austria, local media reported Saturday.

A 37-year-old man died in Hennef near Germany’s western city of Bonn. A 39-year-old was severely injured in the same incident and taken to the hospital.

In Austria, a 23-year-old man died southwest of Vienna and three other people were injured.

Several other people were injured in other mishaps involving fireworks in the German cities of Leipzig and Hamburg, German news agency dpa reported.

The sale of fireworks for personal use was banned in Germany this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some Germans bought illegal fireworks or built their own, increasing the risk of accidents.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 