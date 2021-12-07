Bosnia arrests 5 ex-soldiers for war crimes in Sarajevo

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities on Tuesday arrested five ex-soldiers for crimes against Serb civilians in Sarajevo during the 1992-95 war.

The group are suspected of killing at least eight civilians and of crimes against at least 100 victims, including unlawful imprisonment, torture, abuse, forced labor and inflicting bodily and mental harm, the prosecutor’s office said.

The arrests were made in cooperation with the authorities in neighboring Serbia, where some of the survivors now reside. The imprisoned civilians were held in wartime prison camps in a former school and in another building in Sarajevo, said the statement.

More than 100,000 people died in the war in Bosnia among the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, Serbs and Croats.

Bosnian Serbs besieged the capital, Sarajevo, during the conflict, but many Serbs also remained in the city and dozens were killed by Bosniak fighters who were in control.

Ethnic relations in Bosnia remain tense years after the war ended in 1995 in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement that created two entities within Bosnia — one Bosnian Serb and the other Bosniak-Croat.