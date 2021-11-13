Hamilton disqualified in qualifying, Verstappen fined View Photo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from Friday’s qualifying session at the Brazilian Grand Prix after a technical infringement by Mercedes. It’s the latest blow to the British driver’s defense of his Formula One title. The stewards’ decision forces Hamilton to start Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos in last position. Mercedes decided not to appeal the decision. Hamilton’s rival, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, was fined after the Dutch driver was seen touching the rear wing of the Mercedes car. The sprint race will determine the grid for Sunday’s main race in which Hamilton will start at best in sixth due to a separate five-place penalty for Mercedes changing the car’s engine in Sao Paulo.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer