Germany defender Süle positive for virus, 4 more quarantined

BERLIN (AP) — Germany defender Niklas Süle has tested positive for the coronavirus and four more players are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of the team’s World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff says Süle was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms. The other four tested negative for the virus but have been instructed to isolate because of their proximity to Süle. Germany has already qualified for next year’s World Cup ahead of its final qualifiers. The team hosts Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg on Thursday and then plays Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday.

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer