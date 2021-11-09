Germany defender Süle positive for virus, 4 more quarantined

Cloudy
DFB director Oliver Bierhoff, left, and DFB doctor Tim Meyer leave a press conference wearing mouth-nose protection in Wolfsburg, Germany, prior the World Cup qualifying match against Liechtenstein, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. There is said to be a positive Corona case in the national football team circle. National coach Hansi Flick cancelled the planned training in the morning at the stadium in Wolfsburg. Five players have to be quarantined in Wolfsburg. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany defender Niklas Süle has tested positive for the coronavirus and four more players are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of the team’s World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff says Süle was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms. The other four tested negative for the virus but have been instructed to isolate because of their proximity to Süle. Germany has already qualified for next year’s World Cup ahead of its final qualifiers. The team hosts Liechtenstein in Wolfsburg on Thursday and then plays Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday.

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

