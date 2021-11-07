Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man stabs 10-year-old child in Munich department store

Sponsored by:
By AP News

VIENNA (AP) — A 57-year-old man stabbed a 10-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a department store in Munich on Saturday evening, German police told the news agency dpa.

Approximately 50 officers responded to the scene at a TK Maxx department store in Munich, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported.

The child was wounded on his neck and shoulder. He was transported to a hospital and police said his injuries are severe but not life-threatening.

According to Bayerischer Rundfunk, there is no known connection between the man and the child.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being investigated for attempted homicide.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 