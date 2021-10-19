Austrian police find 2 dead men in minibus full of migrants

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media reported Tuesday that the bodies of two men were found in a minibus carrying dozens of migrants near the border with Hungary.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that authorities stopped the vehicle and found 28 people crammed inside, two of them dead.

Police were searching the area around Siegendorf, a village 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Vienna, for the driver of the minibus, ORF reported.

It quoted police as saying that the two men who died were likely to have been between 25 and 30 years old and in poor physical condition.

According to authorities, the migrants were all Syrians or Kurds.

In 2015, Austrian authorities found the bodies of 71 suffocated migrants in the back of an abandoned truck. The incident drew international consternation at a time when hundreds of thousands of people were making their way to Europe seeking refuge from war and poverty.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at h ttps://apnews.com/hub/migration.