France wins Nations League with late goal from Mbappé

By AP News
France's Kylian Mbappe leaps the fence as he celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Miguel Medina/Pool Photo via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a late winner as world champion France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final. Mbappé netted with 10 minutes remaining after France was again forced to fight back just as it had done in the semifinals against Belgium. Mikel Oyarzabal had fired Spain in front but its lead lasted less than two minutes before a magnificent finish from Karim Benzema. France also hit the woodwork. European champion Italy beat Belgium 2-1 in the third-place match.

By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press

