Clear
51.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 arrested at Greek school protest backed by far-right group

Sponsored by:
By AP News

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have arrested five people and detained at least 20 others following clashes involving youths backed by an extreme right-wing political group.

The youths entered a vocational high school and hurled gasoline bombs, flares, and rocks at a rival gathering organized by left-wing university student groups against government education reforms.

The clashes occurred Wednesday in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, where police used tear gas to break up the violent demonstration as classes at the school were ongoing.

A youth wing of the extreme right group Golden Dawn had earlier expressed support for the counter-demonstration.

A Greek court ruled last year that the far-right party was operating as a criminal organization, and sentenced members of its leadership including former lawmakers to up to 13 years in prison.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 