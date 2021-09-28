Clear
Germany: Young girls alone for days with dead father’s body

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — Three young children in Germany spent days alone at home with their dead father’s body after he died suddenly, German media reported Tuesday.

The dpa news agency quoted police in the southern state of Bavaria as saying an aunt discovered the girls, ages 2, 3 and 4, on Sept. 17.

Local newspaper Passauer Neue Press reported that their 35-year-old father, a single parent, had died about three days earlier of a suspected heart attack.

The eldest girl gave her sisters food and drinks, the newspaper reported. When the aunt turned up, the girls told her they thought their father was sleeping.

