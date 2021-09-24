Berrettini, Ruud, Rublev give Team Europe 3-1 Laver Cup lead View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — The pandemic-delayed fourth edition of the Laver Cup has started with Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev giving Team Europe a 3-1 lead over Team World after Day 1 in Boston. This is the first time the exhibition event has been held without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Italy’s Berrettini beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, Norway’s Ruud beat American Reilly Opelka and Russia’s Rublev beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in singles matches Friday. Team World salvaged one point by winning the night’s last match when John Isner and Denis Shapovalov beat Berrettini and Alexander Zverev in doubles.