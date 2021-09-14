Clear
69.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of Boris Johnson, dies at 79

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has died aged 79.

Wahl died “suddenly and peacefully” at a London hospital on Monday, according to a death notice in The Times of London.

Boris Johnson once described his mother as the “supreme authority” in his large, close-knit family. She was a successful painter of portraits and landscapes.

Wahl and first husband Stanley Johnson divorced in 1979. She later married American academic Nicholas Wahl, who died in 1996.

She is survived by four children — the prime minister, journalist Rachel Johnson, former politician Jo Johnson and environmentalist Leo Johnson — and 13 grandchildren.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 