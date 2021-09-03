Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By AP News
Beach chairs wait for customers at the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany, early Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

AUG 27 – SEPT 2, 2021

Evacuees leaving Afghanistan landed in European countries as Poland reinforced its border with Belarus. There were film festivals in Venice and the Czech Republic, and the International Roma Theatre Festival in Romania. COVID-19 vaccinations continued in Nigeria as protesters in Greece rejected mandatory shots.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP staff photographer Bernat Armangue.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

