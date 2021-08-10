Clear
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bus accident kills 1, injures 13 in Germany

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — A truck crashed into a bus in central Germany, killing one person and injuring 13 others, news agency dpa reported Tuesday.

A 29-year-old woman was killed in the crash in Langenhagen, near the city of Hannover. Both drivers were injured, along with several bus passengers. Three people were suffering from severe injuries, among them a 4-year-old boy.

The accident happened Monday night at a street junction in Langenhagen where the traffic lights were turned off. According to the authorities the bus should have stopped at the junction to give way to the truck, but it didn’t and the truck crashed into the bus.

Since both drivers were injured police have not fully been able to investigate the accident yet, dpa reported.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 