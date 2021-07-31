Clear
91.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hamilton takes pole in Hungary as he aims for 100th F1 win

By AP News
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Hamilton takes pole in Hungary as he aims for 100th F1 win

Photo Icon View Photo

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Championship leader Max Verstappen lagged behind them in third place. Hamilton’s record-extending 101st pole in Formula One puts him in a strong position for a record-extending 100th win on a circuit where he has won a record eight times. Carlos Sainz Jr. starts from 15th after crashing his Ferrari. Mick Schumacher starts from 20th and last place. He sat out qualifying after crashing in the final practice. His Haas team was unable to repair his car in time. Hamilton was fastest in the final practice ahead of Verstappen and Bottas.

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Auto Racing Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 