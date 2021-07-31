Hamilton takes pole in Hungary as he aims for 100th F1 win View Photo

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Championship leader Max Verstappen lagged behind them in third place. Hamilton’s record-extending 101st pole in Formula One puts him in a strong position for a record-extending 100th win on a circuit where he has won a record eight times. Carlos Sainz Jr. starts from 15th after crashing his Ferrari. Mick Schumacher starts from 20th and last place. He sat out qualifying after crashing in the final practice. His Haas team was unable to repair his car in time. Hamilton was fastest in the final practice ahead of Verstappen and Bottas.

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer